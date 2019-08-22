Urvashi Dholakia Calls Nach Baliye 9 ‘Drama Competition’; Claims Couples Were Allowed To Re-shoot!

Few Couples Were Allowed To Re-shoot Their Acts!

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress felt the makers were partial towards a few couples as they were allowed to re-shoot their acts when there were goof-ups! She told BT, "There were couples who were allowed to re-shoot their acts when there were goof-ups on stage; they were told by our judges that the mistake would be edited." She added that in a reality show, they get only one chance to show their talent.

Urvashi Feels Their Elimination Was Unfair

She further added, "After getting a standing ovation from almost 300 people on the set for a performance, which I know was way better than the marks we received, we get eliminated. Why did the judges need almost a half-hour break to think about the score this time? They never did it in the last five weeks. I cannot and will not stop myself from speaking against unfair behaviour. We deserved to be treated fairly."

The Actress Believes They Did Give Content

The makers believe that reality shows sell on a lot of drama. We had revealed as to how there have been fights between Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh. Regarding the content, Urvashi believed that they did give them content. She added that she and Anuj are two mature individuals and one can't expect them to fight like teenagers!

‘It’s Not A Dance Competition, But A Drama Competition!’

She added, "I wasn't there to play the victim or the sympathy card, or to fight and create drama with my ex. If washing dirty linen in public is the idea, then there are other shows that one can be a part of. Why take up a dance show? But on Nach..., it clearly seems like if there's no drama, then there's no prize. It's not a dance competition, but a drama competition!"

Urvashi Upset With The Show’s Format

Having said that, Urvashi added she doesn't regret being a part of the dance reality show, but is upset with the way the show has been formatted with no clarity in voting, partiality towards certain couples and not everyone getting a fair stage.