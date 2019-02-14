Valentine's Day Spl: Ishaani-Ranveer, Aditya-Zoya & Other Jodis Who Made Major Impact On Viewers!

Vividha & Atharv From Jana Na Dil Se Door

Shivani Surve and Vikram Singh, who played the roles of Vividha (Shivani Surve) and Atharva (Vikram Singh Chauhan) on Jaana Na Dil Se Door, were one of the popular jodis on screen. They were popularly known as ViTharv. The bond between the two actors had become a talking point on the sets. Their crackling chemistry on screen impressed the viewers, but the makers spoiled the plot by introducing a leap. The show didn't garner TRPs and it went off air which upset fans.

Ishaani & Ranveer From Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi

Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi was one of the popular shows on Colors TV. The show introduced new actress Radhika Madan, who played the role of Ishaani, while Shakti Arora played Ranveer. The jodi became an instant hit. They were known as IshVeer by fans. We might not watch the jodi again as Radhika has jumped to Bollywood.

Dev & Sona From Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi

Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh, who played the roles of Dev and Sonakshi on Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi are nicknamed by fans as DevAnkshi. Their sizzling chemistry on-screen and off-screen became the talk of the town. There were also rumours that the couple is dating but the actors denied the same by saying they are ‘just' friends.

Shivaay & Anika From Ishqbaaz

Another jodi that made a major impact on viewers is Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika (Surbhi Chandna) from Ishqbaaz. Their kidhkitodh romance was loved by fans. They were nicknamed by fans as ShivIka. Although the show didn't go off air, the makers introduced a leap, because of which Surbhi quit the show. Fans were extremely upset and they even boycotted the show!

Neil & Avni From Naamkaran

Neil (Zain Imam) and Avni Rathore from Naamkaran were nicknamed as AvNeil by fans. Zain has now been roped in for a new show, and Naamkaran fans want the makers of the new show to rope in Aditi as well!

Zoya & Aditya from Bepannaah

Zoya (Jennifer Winget) and Aditya (Harshad Chopda) from Bepannaah is yet another iconic couple, who was immensely loved by fans. When the makers shut down the show, the fans had started an online trend to not end the show in a hurry. They demanded to get their favourite AdiYa back! They are still hoping for the makers to come up with a second season.

Arnav & Khushi Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon

Although Star Plus' show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon went off air long back, the fans still want to watch their favourite jodi Arnav (Barun Sobti) and Khushi (Sanaya Irani) together. In fact, because of the fans demand, the makers came up with a short web series on Hotstar app, which was a hit. Also, now the repeat telecast of IPKKND is being aired on Star Plus.