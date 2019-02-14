English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    V-Day Spl: Honeymoon On Cards For Kapil-Ginni; Anup Reveals His Plan For Jasleen & More!

    By
    |

    Valentine's Day is here and television couples have taken to social media to express their love for their partners. It's the first Valentines Day for Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath, who got married a couple of months ago. Although the comedian says that he hasn't planned anything, he is sure that his wife would have planned something special for him on the special day. Kapil was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "I don't think I would have gotten a better partner than Ginni. After wedding, I am not going for honeymoon but to Film City. Imagine, she (Ginni) hasn't complained once. She tries to find happiness in mine and knows that I love working."

    Read on to know what Kapil has to say. Also, check how the other jodis wished on the special day!

    Honeymoon On Cards For Kapil & Ginni!

    Kapil says, "My team tries to give me a few days off in between so that Ginni and I can go on small trips but we haven't gone on a honeymoon as yet. We are planning a honeymoon next month though."

    Kapil Further Added…

    "I think we will be shooting only this Valentine's Day. Before I can plan anything for her, she plans something. I am sure she has planned something. We were thinking of going on a trip with our team post shoot actually. Ginni is very happy because the entire team loves her and she shares a good equation with them."

    Anup Wants To Search A Boy For Jasleen

    On the other hand, the bhajan singer and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Anup Jalota clarified yet again that they share a 'guru-shishya' relationship. He revealed to an entertainment portal that he is looking out for a guy for Jasleen. He added that ‘she will celebrate Valentine's Day if and when she finds the perfect life partner'!

    Anup Says…

    About his plans, he said, "I have celebrated quite a few Valentine Day's in my life. I have partied and celebrated it in foreign countries as well." He added that this day of love should not be restricted to a single day and should be celebrated every day.

    Anita & Rohit In Sri Lanka

    Anita and Rohit celebrated their Valentine's Day in Sri Lanka! The actress shared a few beautiful pictures and videos from the trip on her Instagram stories.

    Shabbir Wishes Kanchi

    Shabbir Ahluwalia shared a video and dedicated to his wife Kanchi Kaul. He wrote, "Happy valentines day my love , you have made me realise what forever wala love and happiness feels like , i love you ❤️." - (sic)

    Bharti’s Adorable Wish For Haarsh

    Bharti Singh shared a few adorable pictures and wished her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa on the special day. She wrote, "Happy valentines day @haarshlimbachiyaa30 love you baby #hubbylove #love#trust#lifeplanner #lifeline#coupalgoal#Bharah❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." - (sic)

    Indraneil & Barkha

    Indraneil shared an adorable picture snapped with Barkha and wrote, "In the end all that matters is how much you can make Her laugh, everyday. ❤️ Happy Valentine's Day @barkhasengupta." - (sic)

    Dheeraj & Vinny

    Dheeraj Dhoopar reshared Vinny Arora's picture and wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day, Sweetheart ❤️#Repost @vinnyaroradhoopar . . .I still haven't figured out how to sit across from you & not be madly in love with everything you do ❤️ Happy Valentine's Day baby 💑 ♾" - (sic)

    Most Read: Valentine's Day Spl: Ishaani-Ranveer, Aditya-Zoya & Other Jodis Who Made Major Impact On Viewers!

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue