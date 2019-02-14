V-Day Spl: Honeymoon On Cards For Kapil-Ginni; Anup Reveals His Plan For Jasleen & More!

Honeymoon On Cards For Kapil & Ginni!

Kapil says, "My team tries to give me a few days off in between so that Ginni and I can go on small trips but we haven't gone on a honeymoon as yet. We are planning a honeymoon next month though."

Kapil Further Added…

"I think we will be shooting only this Valentine's Day. Before I can plan anything for her, she plans something. I am sure she has planned something. We were thinking of going on a trip with our team post shoot actually. Ginni is very happy because the entire team loves her and she shares a good equation with them."

Anup Wants To Search A Boy For Jasleen

On the other hand, the bhajan singer and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Anup Jalota clarified yet again that they share a 'guru-shishya' relationship. He revealed to an entertainment portal that he is looking out for a guy for Jasleen. He added that ‘she will celebrate Valentine's Day if and when she finds the perfect life partner'!

Anup Says…

About his plans, he said, "I have celebrated quite a few Valentine Day's in my life. I have partied and celebrated it in foreign countries as well." He added that this day of love should not be restricted to a single day and should be celebrated every day.

Anita & Rohit In Sri Lanka

Anita and Rohit celebrated their Valentine's Day in Sri Lanka! The actress shared a few beautiful pictures and videos from the trip on her Instagram stories.

Shabbir Wishes Kanchi

Shabbir Ahluwalia shared a video and dedicated to his wife Kanchi Kaul. He wrote, "Happy valentines day my love , you have made me realise what forever wala love and happiness feels like , i love you ❤️." - (sic)

Bharti’s Adorable Wish For Haarsh

Bharti Singh shared a few adorable pictures and wished her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa on the special day. She wrote, "Happy valentines day @haarshlimbachiyaa30 love you baby #hubbylove #love#trust#lifeplanner #lifeline#coupalgoal#Bharah❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." - (sic)

Indraneil & Barkha

Indraneil shared an adorable picture snapped with Barkha and wrote, "In the end all that matters is how much you can make Her laugh, everyday. ❤️ Happy Valentine's Day @barkhasengupta." - (sic)

Dheeraj & Vinny

Dheeraj Dhoopar reshared Vinny Arora's picture and wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day, Sweetheart ❤️#Repost @vinnyaroradhoopar . . .I still haven't figured out how to sit across from you & not be madly in love with everything you do ❤️ Happy Valentine's Day baby 💑 ♾" - (sic)