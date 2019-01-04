 »   »   »  Varun Sood Makes SHOCKING Revelations; Blames Priyank Sharma For His & Benafsha’s Break-up!

Varun Owe His & Divya’s Togetherness To Chetna

Varun told the entertainment portal, "I owe Divya and my togetherness to Chetna Pande. If she wouldn't have been there I wouldn't have got this realisation. The thing was when I met Chetna for the first time, I got attracted to her, then we became amazing friends. She understood me really well and I used to share a lot about Divya to her and she realized that it wasn't just friendship between us two."

Chetna Gave Varun The Confidence To Confess His Love!

"Chetna gave me the confidence to go and tell it to the world that I love her. She understood the whole situation and took it very maturely. And I am glad to have Chetna in my life as she was the main reason for my and Divya's togetherness."

Ben & Priyank Hurt Varun!

When asked what message he has to give to his and Divya's ex Priyank Sharma, who are apparently dating, he said, "I feel what Priyank did to her (Divya) and what Benafsha did to me was wrong but it was all written. But I am glad that due to this Divya and me got to know each other. They don't deserve anymore appreciation from both of us but I will not deny the way they hurt me and Divya, made us realise each other's importance as we turned best of friends and then fell in love."

Varun Has Blocked Priyank & Benafsha!

When asked whether he has read the open letter that Priyank posted and Ben supported him, Varun said that he has blocked both of them! He said, "I have blocked both of them from almost a year. And I haven't read about what all they have written and I really don't care what they are writing. I am done with them and want to stay away from them."

Varun Reacts To Benafsha’s Mother’s Claim!

It has to be recalled that Benafsha's mother had claimed that her daughter never loved Varun. Regarding the same, Varun said, "So Benafsha's mom wasn't aware about our relationship as she never disclosed it to her. But when Benafsha was in Bigg Boss house she herself revealed that she is dating a guy named Varun Sood."

Varun Says…

"When she came out, she also did a live on Instagram and confessed that ‘me and Varun are still together'. So it's funny how people contradict their own statements. But I don't know about that statement which her mom made, that's their family matter if she hasn't disclosed it to her. But yaa, we were into a love relationship."

Varun Blames Priyank For His & Ben’s Break-up!

When asked when did he get to know about Priyank and Ben's affair, he said, "I came to know about it 8 months back. No matter how much they hide, they are together we all know that." Varun also added that his and Ben's break-up happened because of Priyank Sharma.