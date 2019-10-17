Vicky Kaushal & Nushrat Bharucha Want Ranveer Singh & Ranbir Kapoor Locked Up In Bigg Boss House

Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial and talked-about shows on television. Currently, the 13th season is being aired on Colors, which has grabbed a lot of attention! Also, soon IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) awards will be aired. Recently, the channel shared a promo in which Vicky Kaushal and Nushrat Bharucha were asked as to whom they would like to see locked up in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 house and their answers will leave you in splits!

In the video, IIFA hosts Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana were seen asking popular celebrities present at the occasion as to whom they would like to see in the Bigg Boss house. When Ayushmann asked Vicky, he said that he would love to watch Ranveer Singh in the Bigg Boss house. He said, "Mujhe dekhna hai, kaise ye ghar unhe rok sakta hai." This left everyone, including Ranveer's wife Deepika Padukone, who was sitting next to him, in splits.

Ayushmann asked Nushrat, "Bigg Boss mein, touliya (towel) mein, kiss celebrity ko dekhna chahti hai aap." She first teased Ayushmann by saying, "Bata Du?" and then named, "Ranbir Kapoor," to this, Ayushmann pulled her leg by saying, "Alia bhi yahin hai." Alia took it in good spirits and was also seen smiling!

The channel shared the above-mentioned promo and captioned it, "#IIFA20 par reveal kiya humare stars ne ke kisko dekhna chaahte hain woh in the #BiggBoss house! Tune in to #IIFAAwards on 20th Oct at 8 PM. @ayushmannk @vickykaushal09 @NushratBharucha @aliaa08 @RanveerOfficial @Aparshakti #IIFAhomecoming #IIFA2019." - (sic) Watch the promo here.

The 20th edition of IIFA will be aired on October 20, at 8 PM, on Colors TV.