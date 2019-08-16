Vidya Sinha’s Demise: Surbhi Jyoti & Rajan Express Grief; Mohit, Anjali & Others Attend Funeral
Vidya Sinha, who was seen on television shows like Qubool Hai, Zindagi Wins, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, passed away on Thursday (August 15) following heart and lung disorders. The actress was 71. The news of her untimely demise has shocked the entertainment industry and fans who expressed their grief. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala actors Mohit Malik, Anjali Anand and other actors attended Vidya's last rites.
Surbhi Jyoti, who worked with Vidya in Qubool Hai, was shocked with the news and said that it was heartbreaking. Surbhi revealed to Spotboye that she was quite close to the veteran actress but lost connect after the show went off air.
Surbhi Jyoti Is Shocked Over Vidya’s Demise
The Qubool Hai actress further said, "I remember on the sets she was so motherly and everybody was so fond of her. She was a brilliant cook. I still can't accept that she is not with us anymore. She was a lovely woman. May her soul rest in peace."
Rajan Shahi Says…
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer Rajan Shahi was quoted as saying, "I am extremely sad to know about Vidyaji's untimely demise. She was an extremely talented actor but most importantly a very good and genuine down to earth person. She will be missed and I pray for her departed Soul. NAMAN🙏"
Mohit Malik Misses His ‘Babbe’
Mohit Malik, who attended the veteran actress' funeral, told TOI that Vidya was like a mother figure to him and always looked after him on Kulfi Kumar Bajewala set. He even shared a video and wrote, "Will miss you बेबे . RIP #vidhyasinha." - (sic)
Mohit Attends Vidya’s Funeral
Mohit told TOI, "Vidyaji had not been shooting with us for the last one month and when I visited her in the hospital a few days back, I was hoping that she would get better and come back to work. She also told me that she was missing work and was waiting to get back. I pray that her soul rests in peace. I can't believe that she is gone. This has happened too soon."
TV Actors Attend Vidya’s Funeral
Anjali Anand, who played the role of Vidya's on-screen daughter-in-law Lovely in KKB, paid her tribute to the veteran actress. Apart from Mohit and Anjali, Ayub Khan, Gulfam Khan, Sunil Pal and other actors attended the funeral.
