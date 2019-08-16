Vidya Sinha’s Demise: Surbhi Jyoti & Rajan Express Grief; Mohit, Anjali & Others Attend Funeral

Surbhi Jyoti Is Shocked Over Vidya’s Demise

The Qubool Hai actress further said, "I remember on the sets she was so motherly and everybody was so fond of her. She was a brilliant cook. I still can't accept that she is not with us anymore. She was a lovely woman. May her soul rest in peace."

Rajan Shahi Says…

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer Rajan Shahi was quoted as saying, "I am extremely sad to know about Vidyaji's untimely demise. She was an extremely talented actor but most importantly a very good and genuine down to earth person. She will be missed and I pray for her departed Soul. NAMAN🙏"

Mohit Malik Misses His ‘Babbe’

Mohit Malik, who attended the veteran actress' funeral, told TOI that Vidya was like a mother figure to him and always looked after him on Kulfi Kumar Bajewala set. He even shared a video and wrote, "Will miss you बेबे . RIP #vidhyasinha." - (sic)

Mohit Attends Vidya’s Funeral

Mohit told TOI, "Vidyaji had not been shooting with us for the last one month and when I visited her in the hospital a few days back, I was hoping that she would get better and come back to work. She also told me that she was missing work and was waiting to get back. I pray that her soul rests in peace. I can't believe that she is gone. This has happened too soon."

TV Actors Attend Vidya’s Funeral

Anjali Anand, who played the role of Vidya's on-screen daughter-in-law Lovely in KKB, paid her tribute to the veteran actress. Apart from Mohit and Anjali, Ayub Khan, Gulfam Khan, Sunil Pal and other actors attended the funeral.