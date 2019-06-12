English
    Vikas Gupta Gets Trolled For Shirtless Video; Haters Call Him 'Gupti'!

    Vikas Gupta, known as mastermind, has a huge fan base, thanks to Bigg Boss. He is active on social media and keeps sharing pictures and videos to keep his fans updated. He also entertains his fans with TikTok videos. Fans have been showering praises for every picture and videos that the producer shares. Of late, a few pictures have not gone well with a few users. Vikas has been sharing a few shirtless pictures and videos and has become a target for trolls. While a few ask him to stop posting such pictures/videos, many have been trolling him and calling him 'Gupti'! Take a look at the comments.

    Vikas Gupta Gets Trolled: Comments

    Krishmalhotra036: Uff ye zulfe😂😂qatil adaye😂😂😂😂😂😂bilkul she lagte ho aap meri gf banoge😂😂

    Lilycandymorgan: Gupti aunty stop now very scary.

    Zain__lashkri: Kya mehsoos kiya re gupti btana.

    Sbsaquib, Vampiredevil, Anurag & Akshu

    Sbsaquib: Reason why tiktok got band😂😂

    Vampiredevil999: This Gay is the true reason why tiktok should band gupti aunty stop it.

    I_am__anurag: Please Bhai Be A Mard 🤣

    Akshuu56_: Gay sala.

    Incredible Shaik & Raj

    Incredible_shaik: @lostboyjourney bhai chote loundoun wali harkatein na karo bade 4 bacchoun ke baap ki umar hai apki.. Don't post annoying pics 😡😡

    Raj_kakadiya99: Unfollow karne ka time aa gaya.

    Hansika & Sazzad

    Hansikamidha: Wht are u trying to do man means.. Kya soch ke bnae and dale yeh video😂matlab kya akal ghas charne gyi thi kuch der ke liye😂😂😂😂😂

    Imsazzadshad: Shirt pahan lo.

    View this post on Instagram

    When you wake up & Not able to sLeep YoU do things trying 2 SleeP. I made This #TikTok Thinking about #shraddhakapoor She is Gorgeous and just ❤️ @ruchikaakapoor #EkVillian So Proud Of You 😘

    A post shared by Vikas Gupta (@lostboyjourney) on Jun 5, 2019 at 9:57pm PDT

    (Images Source: Instagram)

