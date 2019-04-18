Vikas SLAMS Kubbra For Applauding Tik Tok Ban; Asks Why Didn’t She Stop When Alia-Ranveer Used It!
A popular video-sharing app Tik Tok has been banned by Google and Apple after Madras High Court order. The ban has got mixed reactions - while a few fans are fuming in anger, a few others are happy with the ban. Kubbra Sait is one such actress who is extremely happy with the ban. With her tweet, it looks like the actress didn't like the app and the people who used it at all! Kubbra's tweet didn't go well with ex-Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta.
Vikas took to social media to slam the actress. He revealed how many popular actors used the app. He also asked her as to why didn't she stop Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh when they used the app for their film Gully Boy promotion (Kubbra too was part of the film). Check out their tweets!
Kubbra Sait Expresses Her Joy Over Tik Tok Ban In India!
Kubra wrote, "I can't begin to express my joy to hearing about Tik Tok being banned in India. The state of derangement was exceedingly painful. I haven't been happier about a ban."
Vikas Gupta Slams Kubbra Sait
Vikas slammed Kubra in his series of tweets. He wrote, "State of derangement is extremely painful for the people who have to live in the environment of the mentally ill. With all due respect some of the people making these Tiktoks or musically are as talented an artist as you are if not more. Coming from an artist of your caliber it's Very dissapointing." - (sic)
Vikas Explains…
"Content made on any platform can be good and bad. Be it Television, Films, Web series or theatre for that matter or Tiktok. Some of the amazing work done by Individuals on Tiktok can be at par with the so called good work on either of the platforms 😊" - (sic)
The Producer Says How Bad Content Is Seen Everywhere Not Just Tik Tok
"& about the state of derangement, in the search column of #Tiktok type Family and you might find some 2 billion videos including parents kids acting together to 80 years olds dancing to just plain funny videos. Yes there are bad content also but that's on tv films and web aswell." - (sic)
He Tweets…
"& finally coming to the artists working day in and out to create multiple 15 seconder content is one of the toughest things to do. @jannat_zubair29 @HeyAhsaasChanna #AvneetKaur #Faisalshiekh #Ashikabhatia #siddharthNigam list is huge and all of them put their heart and head with...."- (sic)
Vikas Asks Kubbra Why She Didn’t Stop Alia & Ranveer From Using Tik Tok?
"....Dedication and commitment to what they create and finally @Asli_Jacqueline @shahidkapoor @ShraddhaKapoor @SunnyLeone @kritisanon @Thearjunbijlani @anitahasnandaniand myself r just some of the names who also add to this list of Along with your costars of #GullyBoy who used TiktokTo promote their film. You dinT Stop @RanveerOfficial or @aliaa08 from being part of Tiktok and use it. At a time when so many people will get effected professionally and personally because of the Ban." - (sic)
