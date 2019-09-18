English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    PERFECT GIFT! Vikram Bhatt Makes Sanaya Irani’s Birthday SPECIAL; Unveils Official Posters Of Ghost

    By
    |

    Television actress Sanaya Iran will be seen in Vikram Bhatt's film Ghost. The filmmaker shared a picture snapped with Sanaya and wished her on her birthday in a special way. He also revealed about the special gift that he would be giving her! He wrote, "A very happy birthday to a fabulous actor, a friend, a fellow soul traveller @sanayairani Your gift today is the poster launch of #Ghost. Though it will be late... Ghosts don't come out in the day you see!!" - (sic)

    Sanaya replied, "Thank you so much my spiritual guide and ya let's do this , can't wait to launch the poster of #ghost . Thank you for the gift 🤗🤗" - (sic). Take a look at the Ghost official posters.

    Vikram Bhatt Makes Sanaya Irani’s Birthday SPECIAL

    Vikram Bhatt Makes Sanaya Irani’s Birthday SPECIAL

    The filmmaker shared a poster and wrote, "Sometimes the world of the living gets mixed up with the world of the dead. Presenting the official poster of #GhostTheFilm , starring Sanaya Irani, Shivam Bhargav. In cinemas October 18. Happy Birthday @sanayairani." - (sic). Well, isn't this a perfect birthday gift?

    Sanaya Irani’s Ghost Poster REVEALED!

    Sanaya Irani’s Ghost Poster REVEALED!

    Sanaya too shared the posted and captioned it, "Be afraid. Be very afraid. Presenting the official poster of #GhostTheFilm , coming to send chills down your spine, from October 18! Happy Birthday to me 😀😀 @shivambhaargava @vikrampbhatt @pooja_ent @krishnavbhatt @zeemusiccompany." - (sic) In the poster, Sanaya can be seen lying down on the floor. She has covered her face and looks afraid. The film has been shot largely in London.

    The Actress Writes…

    The Actress Writes…

    Sharing another picture, the actress wrote, "Bringing your worst nightmare to life... Presenting the official poster of #GhostTheFilm , in cinemas from October 18. Happy Birthday to me ... it's a birthday bonanza 💃💃 @shivambhaargava @vikrampbhatt @pooja_ent @krishnavbhatt @zeemusiccompany" - (sic)

    (In Pic: Sanaya & Vikram Bhatt)

    Hina Khan, Dalljiet Kaur & Others Congratulate Sanaya

    Hina Khan, Dalljiet Kaur & Others Congratulate Sanaya

    Hina Khan, who will be seen in Vikram Bhatt's film, commented, "Woooow finally.. waiting for the poster launch.. And trust me guys it looks amazing.. best wishes to the team and ya happy birthday Sanaya ❤️" - (sic). Sanaya's friends Dalljiet Kaur, Gautam Hegde, Kinshuk Mahajan and others congratulated the actress.

    Most Read: These PICS Of Birthday Girl Sanaya Irani With Barun Will Make You Say 'We Want Them Back On Screen'

    More SANAYA IRANI News

    Read more about: sanaya irani vikram bhatt
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue