PERFECT GIFT! Vikram Bhatt Makes Sanaya Irani’s Birthday SPECIAL; Unveils Official Posters Of Ghost

Vikram Bhatt Makes Sanaya Irani’s Birthday SPECIAL

The filmmaker shared a poster and wrote, "Sometimes the world of the living gets mixed up with the world of the dead. Presenting the official poster of #GhostTheFilm , starring Sanaya Irani, Shivam Bhargav. In cinemas October 18. Happy Birthday @sanayairani." - (sic). Well, isn't this a perfect birthday gift?

Sanaya Irani’s Ghost Poster REVEALED!

Sanaya too shared the poster and captioned it, "Be afraid. Be very afraid. Presenting the official poster of #GhostTheFilm , coming to send chills down your spine, from October 18! Happy Birthday to me 😀😀 @shivambhaargava @vikrampbhatt @pooja_ent @krishnavbhatt @zeemusiccompany." - (sic) In the poster, Sanaya can be seen lying down on the floor. She has covered her face and looks afraid. The film has been shot largely in London.

The Actress Writes…

Sharing another picture, the actress wrote, "Bringing your worst nightmare to life... Presenting the official poster of #GhostTheFilm , in cinemas from October 18. Happy Birthday to me ... it's a birthday bonanza 💃💃 @shivambhaargava @vikrampbhatt @pooja_ent @krishnavbhatt @zeemusiccompany" - (sic)

(In Pic: Sanaya & Vikram Bhatt)

Hina Khan, Dalljiet Kaur & Others Congratulate Sanaya

Hina Khan, who will be seen in Vikram Bhatt's film, commented, "Woooow finally.. waiting for the poster launch.. And trust me guys it looks amazing.. best wishes to the team and ya happy birthday Sanaya ❤️" - (sic). Sanaya's friends Dalljiet Kaur, Gautam Hegde, Kinshuk Mahajan and others congratulated the actress.