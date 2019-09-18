PERFECT GIFT! Vikram Bhatt Makes Sanaya Irani’s Birthday SPECIAL; Unveils Official Posters Of Ghost
Television actress Sanaya Iran will be seen in Vikram Bhatt's film Ghost. The filmmaker shared a picture snapped with Sanaya and wished her on her birthday in a special way. He also revealed about the special gift that he would be giving her! He wrote, "A very happy birthday to a fabulous actor, a friend, a fellow soul traveller @sanayairani Your gift today is the poster launch of #Ghost. Though it will be late... Ghosts don't come out in the day you see!!" - (sic)
Sanaya replied, "Thank you so much my spiritual guide and ya let's do this , can't wait to launch the poster of #ghost . Thank you for the gift 🤗🤗" - (sic). Take a look at the Ghost official posters.
The filmmaker shared a poster and wrote, "Sometimes the world of the living gets mixed up with the world of the dead. Presenting the official poster of #GhostTheFilm , starring Sanaya Irani, Shivam Bhargav. In cinemas October 18. Happy Birthday @sanayairani." - (sic). Well, isn't this a perfect birthday gift?
Sanaya too shared the posted and captioned it, "Be afraid. Be very afraid. Presenting the official poster of #GhostTheFilm , coming to send chills down your spine, from October 18! Happy Birthday to me 😀😀 @shivambhaargava @vikrampbhatt @pooja_ent @krishnavbhatt @zeemusiccompany." - (sic) In the poster, Sanaya can be seen lying down on the floor. She has covered her face and looks afraid. The film has been shot largely in London.
Sharing another picture, the actress wrote, "Bringing your worst nightmare to life... Presenting the official poster of #GhostTheFilm , in cinemas from October 18. Happy Birthday to me ... it's a birthday bonanza 💃💃 @shivambhaargava @vikrampbhatt @pooja_ent @krishnavbhatt @zeemusiccompany" - (sic)
Hina Khan, Dalljiet Kaur & Others Congratulate Sanaya
Hina Khan, who will be seen in Vikram Bhatt's film, commented, "Woooow finally.. waiting for the poster launch.. And trust me guys it looks amazing.. best wishes to the team and ya happy birthday Sanaya ❤️" - (sic). Sanaya's friends Dalljiet Kaur, Gautam Hegde, Kinshuk Mahajan and others congratulated the actress.
