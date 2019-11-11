Vishal Aditya Singh Will Triple His Remuneration If Madhurima Tuli Joins Bigg Boss 13!

Vishal Aditya Singh Was Offered Bigg Boss Before Nach Baliye 9

Vishal also clarified that he is not a part of the show because of his aggression. He was quoted by BT as saying, "Maybe, iss reason ki wajah se inn logon (makers) ka vishwas mujh par badh gaya ho, aur socha ho ki ab toh yeh chahiye hi! On a serious note, I was offered the show even before Nach Baliye, but I couldn't take it up, as I was contractually bound there."

'I Feel That My Nature Is Apt For Any Reality Show'

He further added, "Everything fell into place after the dance reality show wrapped up. I am a part of Bigg Boss not because of my aggression, but my overall personality. I feel that my nature is apt for any reality show. I am funny, blunt and straightforward. I am a rooted, desi guy, who feels a direct connect with the audience."

Vishal Thinks Siddharth Shukla Is Playing Well

Vishal says that he likes Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma and Hindustani Bhau. He added that Siddharth Shukla is playing really well. The actor thinks that he and Sid share similar personalities.

What If Madhurima Tuli Enters Bigg Boss 13?

When asked if he would be okay if Madhurima joins the show, he said, "Ab koi farak nahi padta. I will just ask them to triple my remuneration. Get anyone. Koi tension nahi hai."

Has His Equation With Madhurima Bettered Since Nach Baliye?

When asked if his equation with the actress bettered since the dance reality show, he said that there is no equation between them as such and they haven't spoken after the show concluded. He signed off by saying that he has moved on in life.