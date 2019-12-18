Vishal Jethwa Used To Lock Himself For Hours; Says Preparation For Mardaani 2 Was A Painful Process

Ek Duje Ke Vaaste actor Vishal Jethwa surprised the audience with his amazing performance in his Bollywood debut, Mardaani 2. Along with Rani Mukerji (who played Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy), Vishal's performance was also praised by the viewers and critics. The actor played the role of a brutal rapist in the film. Vishal revealed that his preparation for the film was a painful process. He used to lock himself in the house for hours to prepare for his role, Sunny.

Speaking about the experience, Vishal told ANI, "It was very, very hard for me but I knew I had to prove myself as an actor. The preparation for this film was a painful process for me emotionally. I knew that for media and people to love my character, I will need them to hate Sunny and I prepped really hard. It was not easy because I am not this evil person."

The actor further added, "I used to go to my house and lock myself up in for hours and try and behave like Sunny, trying to find a body language, posture and demeanour. I was exhausted after this process because Sunny is a person no one should ever become. Our film warns of people like him."

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Vishal also revealed that he had started to wear the clothes of the character for a good four months and had gone to Meerut to learn the language. He added that he did a lot of workshops and even tried to relate himself to an animal, a python. The actor also added that Sunny was so dark that after playing the role, he couldn't recognise himself when he looked in the mirror.

Vishal also thanked the media and the viewers for their appreciation in an Instagram post.

