Vivek Dahiya Considers Divyanka Tripathi As His Lucky Charm; Says His Dad Had Said It A Lot Of Times

Vivek Considers Divyanka His Lucky Charm

Vivek was quoted by TOI as saying, "I definitely consider Divyanka as my lucky charm. In fact, my father has said a lot of times that she is absolutely lucky for me. He had told me earlier that when you will have your lady by your side and she's there permanently to stay, the way universe will work for you suddenly, will be surprising."

As Vivek Father Said The Lady Luck Is Working For Him!

"This thing stayed with me and I was waiting to see what happens. And I couldn't believe it when Kavach happened to me soon after marriage. I was like Yes, the lady luck thing is working. Divyanka is completely my lucky mascot. She has been with me through thick and thin."

How Divyanka Helped Vivek With YHM Scenes

He further revealed as to how Divyanka helped him with certain scenes. He said, "Though I haven't shared much screen space with Divyanka, she would help me out with certain scenes. No other actor in YHM would tell me about my scenes, but Divyanka would surely make it a point."

Vivek Says Fans Motivate Him

Vivek adds that his fans have made him work harder. Their messages, comments and compliments have made him better. He recalls an incident, "When I was travelling in an auto long ago, I think during Veera days. Suddenly at a traffic signal, a Kinnar (eunuch) put his palm in front of me and wanted an autograph."

The Actor Recalls An Incident

"I was surprised and was somewhere really happy. He recognised me and we literally had a two-minute conversation about my role. That really touched me and that moment has stayed with me. It works as a good motivation."

Family Comes First For Vivek

For Vivek, family comes first. He says, "We love to spend time with family. Being an actor and based out of Mumbai, it becomes difficult to spend good family time, so we try and meet them whenever possible and give the quality time that they deserve."