Vivek Dahiya Gets Discharged From Hospital; Divyanka Tripathi Welcomes Hubby In A Special Way!

It has to be recalled that Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrated their wedding anniversary on July 8 in the hospital as Vivek was hospitalised due to an intestinal infection and liver abscess. Vivek's family surprised them by visiting him at the hospital with a lovely cake! Also, the couple backed out of anchoring Nach Baliye 9 due to Vivek's health issue. Good news is that the actor is back home!

Vivek got discharged on their wedding anniversary day! Divyanka shared a picture on her Instagram story in which she was seen sitting on a sofa with Vivek beside. She had decked up the room with flowers and candles.

It has to be recalled that Divyanka and Vivek were miffed with a few sections of media who wrongly reported that the actor fell ill due to the overdose of protein supplements. The actress lashed out at the media asking as to how can they play with an actor's image! Vivek too was upset with the reports and said that he was appalled with highly irresponsible journalism.

Divyanka had told TOI as to how she was managing home and work, and revealed that his parents were worried for him. She said, "I am happy that Vivek is doing better now. The last few days have been very exhausting for all us. I was finishing a bank for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein so that we could go for a vacation. I got a call from him that he is getting admitted and I left everything and came running to the hospital. A night prior he had high fever and main thande paani ki patiyaan rakh rahi thi puri raat..."

She further added, "His parents were worried for him as they live in a different city. They took an urgent flight and came to Mumbai. Amidst all this, the reports trying to malign his image were uncalled for. I have been running back and forth and what mental state I have been through is difficult to explain."

