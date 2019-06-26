Vivian Dsena-Garima Jain Link-up Controversy: Garima’s Mother Reacts; Calls It Mental Harassment!

Garima’s Mother Reacts To The Controversy!

Garima's mother was quoted by the portal as saying, "The report mentions that the man bought Garima a car and an iPhone and even spent on her tiffin expenses. You mean that someone will gift Garima a car and her family will be okay with it? Will they accept it?"

The Car Was Gifted By Garima’s Brother & Not Vivian!

"The car was gifted to Garima by her brother on the occasion of Bhai dooj and I can provide an invoice too for it. We have four cars and for us the number 9 holds a lot of significance and hence we have a car number. After owning four cars why would we ask somebody or accept somebody's gift? If Vivian gifted her a car, the number would start with a Maharashtra code (MH), but you check all our cars they belong to Madhya Pradesh (MP). The registration is only of MP."

Regarding Garima’s Tiffin Expenses

"Also, there is a mention about bearing Garima's tiffin expenses. Who is he to feed us? People love our Marwadi food and I have always cooked and sent it for her colleagues on the set. The namkeen, sev is famous in Indore and I always used to get it with me when I used to travel from there. I cannot understand how come all of a sudden, after two years Garima's name has popped up and that too so negatively!"

‘This Is Mental Harassment’

"Today, we also want to get our daughter married. Every interview of her mentions that she will get married where her mother wants. This is mental harassment. It is not right."

Garima Wanted To Tie Rakhi To Vivian!

"And Vivian and Garima were friends. In fact, Garima had even bought a rakhi to make Vivian her brother. She told me "Mumma mujhe Vivian bahut acha lagta hai mein usko bhai bana loon?" I myself had got the rakhi for her. But Vivian said that he would prefer being friends."

‘I Rented An Independent Flat For Her’

"Garima does not belong to a family where anyone will gift her anything and her family will accept and be okay with it. From the time Garima stepped into Mumbai, I rented an independent flat for her. She has never stayed with flatmates."

Garima Didn’t Quit Shakti Because Of Vivian!

"She quit Shakti because travelling used to take a toll on her and she has a severe migraine problem. She discussed and mentioned that she would not like to continue and I agreed on the decision."