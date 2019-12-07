Vivian Dsena, Harshad Chopda, Mohsin Khan & Asim Riaz Make It To 'Top 50 Sexiest Asian Men Of 2019'

Vivian Dsena

Vivian Dsena is voted as ‘Top TV Star' - he is at the third place on the ‘50 Sexiest Asian Men In The World 2019' list and is at the fourth place on the ‘Sexiest Asian Men Of The Decade' list.

The Actor Says…

The Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki star was quoted as saying, "I don't see myself as sexy at all. I am where I am only because of my well-wishers and audiences. They have given me my identity and are the real backbone of the name Vivian Dsena. I owe everything to them and will work even harder to keep them entertained."

Harshad Chopda

Bepannaah actor Harshad Chopda has grabbed the sixth place on the list of ‘50 Sexiest Asian Men In The World 2019'. Fans was extremely happy as their favourite actor made it to the list and took to social media to congratulate him.

Mohsin Khan

The other television actor, who made it to the list is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan. The actor earned the eighth place on the list. The actor has been in the news for his relationship with his co-actor Shivangi Joshi.

Asim Riaz

Kashmiri model Asim Riaz, who is winning the hearts with his honesty in the Bigg Boss 13 house, has grabbed 24th place. Asjad Nazir Tweeted, "The highest newcomer in the 2019 list of 50 Sexiest Asian Men in the world (thanks to you) is Asim Riaz (24)." - (sic)