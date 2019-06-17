Vivian Dsena Reacts To Divorce Rumours & Being Criticised For Weight Gain!

Vivian Dsena Says…

The actor says that everyone has given 200 percent for the show since three years. He also added that television is taxing and one has to dedicate about 12-14 hours every day. He further says, "But things are much stable now, and I do take out time to play football, whenever I can."

‘Nobody Is Running My House Except For Myself’

Recently, the actor was criticised for putting on weight. Regarding the same, the actor said, "Nobody is running my house except for myself. So no one's opinion really matters to me. I had faced a few injuries and so I couldn't even workout."

‘I Can’t Really Let All These Negativity Pull Me Down’

He adds, "I did not get to play football for more than six-eight months and was absent from most all-star matches. I accept I had put on weight but I did bounce back, and now doing a decent job. I can't really let all these negativity pull me down."

‘I’m Really Very Busy With My Professional Life’

The actor has also been hitting headlines for negative news - regarding his divorce and alimony matter. When asked as to how he deals with it, he said, "I am really very busy with my professional life. I have a lot of responsibilities to take care of. I can't give these reports any attention. Don't even have that much of time."