Vivian Dsena's Rumoured GF Garima Jain To Marry Diamond Merchant; Shares Adorable Pics On His B’day!

Garima & Raahul’s Roka Ceremony Was Held On June 13

Garima and Raahul's roka ceremony was held on June 13. The wedding date hasn't been finalised yet. The actress told BT, "My family got to know about him through a match-maker. Raahul and I met a couple of times, before we decided to take the plunge. I met him in May and we formalised it a couple of weeks ago."

Garima Is All Praise For Raahul

Garima added, "Raahul is a diamond merchant, who recently moved to India after working in London for several years. He now operates his business from Mumbai. He is an honest guy and that's what I like best about him. He is not from the industry and doesn't know anything about it. I thought I would have to compromise professionally and I was prepared for it, but I am glad that he doesn't expect me to stop working after marriage. We will be tying the knot very soon."

The Actress Didn’t Want To Marry Anyone From The Industry

The actress further added, "I have seen many relationships go kaput, because of loyalty issues. I had told my mother to find a match for me, as I trust her choice."

Garima Shares Adorable Picture On Raahul’s Birthday

On Raahul's birthday, Garima shared adorable picture and captioned, "It's time to tell you all that I have found my prince charming - Raahul Sarraf .A guy with a golden heart with a great intellect. It's his birthday today and I couldn't think of a better occasion to make this announcement. ♥️ With all of your blessings and good wishes, we hope to have an everlasting fairytale life filled with love and happiness. I am blessed to have found a soulmate who constantly thinks of my happiness and well being . I am truly blessed."