    We Ask Rajan Shahi 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' After He Doesn't Invite Rohan & Kanchi To The Party!

    Recently, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai completed 3,000 episodes and created history. The team was all excited and they celebrated the success of the show in a grand way. Producer of the show, Rajan Shahi, had organised a party at his house and also a 'havan', which were attended by the 'current' cast. Hina Khan and Karan Mehra, who were a part of the show for almost eight long years weren't invited.

    As per a Spotboye report, even Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh, who were considered as pillars of the show, weren't invited! It has to be recalled that there were rumours that all wasn't well between Hina and Rajan. But what about Karan, Rohan and Kanchi? Isn't it ethical to invite the actors who have contributed the most to the party?

    It has to be recalled that fans were extremely upset with the producer/team for not acknowledging Karan and Hina in the special video shared by the producer. They had slammed him for the same. When the producer was asked about the same, he gave a shocking reply. He had told an entertainment portal that if he doesn't want to talk about something, there is a reason.

    While Karan Mehra revealed in an interview to the leading daily that he and Rajan congratulated each other, Hina congratulated the team on Pooja Shahi's post.

    Also, Rajan shared a picture of Karan and his family and captioned it, "THANKS KARAN FOR BEING THE FIRST WHO WISHED ME AND YRRKH TEAM FOR 3000# THANKS AND GRATITUDE AND MY GOOD WISHES AND BLESSINGS ALWAYS KARAN NISHA AND KAVISH # A LOT TO SAY EXPRESS WHEN WE ALL MEET SOON #BLESSINGS." - (sic)

    Well, we ask the producer, who is teaching about 'rishta (relationship)' to the viewers through his show, what's his 'rishta' with Rohan, Karan and Kanchi called?

    Story first published: Monday, September 16, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
