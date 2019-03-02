WelcomeBackAbhinandan: Nia Sharma, Keith Sequeira, Sunil Grover & Others Welcome Wing Commander

Nia & Digangana

Nia Sharma: #welcomeBackHero !!

Digangana: Welcome back #AbhinandanVarthaman Sir! We are truly proud 🙏🏻 🙏🏻

Keith Sequeira

"Breathing a sigh of relief here #WelcomeBackAbhinandan ... can't even begin to imagine what it must feel like to be first captured by the enemy and then to be back to your homeland and family .. .. humble salute and respect to all our brave soldiers and faujis #realsacrifice 🙏."

Karanvir Bohra

"You are a true example of patience, Valor and triumph in the face of adversity.... Now that's a #rolemodel #WelcomeHomeAbhinandan."

Sumona & Shoaib

Sumona Chakravarti: Welcome back #AbhinanadanVarthaman. We salute u. Jai Hind.

Shoiab Ibrahim: Welcome back hero #Abinandhan 🙌🏻 thankyou for making us proud..🙏🏻 Jai hind #WelcomeHomeAbinandan.

Gurmeet Choudhary

"Very happy that the hero of the nation is back.Abhinandan u truly depicted the spirit of modern India who is not afraid who does not break down n has a determination so strong that the other nation had to bend and release him free!! Salute #WelcomeHomeAbinandan."

Sunil Grover

"Welcome home IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. Gratitude towards you and to all the brave hearts who serve the country 🙏."