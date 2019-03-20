What COLD WAR! Hina Khan & Erica Fernandes Play Holi With Parth & Others On Kasautii Sets!
The actors of Star Plus' popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have been hitting headlines. The actors share a great bond and which is evident from the pictures and the videos that they share on social media. But of late, there were reports that all is not well between lead actresses Erica Fernandes and Hina Khan. It was said that the duo shares cold vibes on the sets. But the actresses rubbished the rumours. Not just the actresses, even their co-stars denied the reports.
Recently, the cast, especially Parth Samthaan, Pooja Banerjee, Sahil Anand, Erica and Hina shot for the Holi episode and had great fun!
Erica & Hina Have Fun Playing Holi
Yes, Erica and Hina played Holi on the sets along with their co-actors and crew. The videos they shared on their Instagram stories are evidence that all is well between the actresses.
Erica & Hina’s Cute Teeka Moment
Hina shared the video in which she and Erica were seen applying just a teeka with the colour as Erica was still in her costume. Well, we must say that it was an ‘aww' moment between the actors!
The Cute Captions!
Hina shared the video and captioned it, "Though you wer in your continuity shooting outfit so could not attack you @iam_ejf but this teeka moment was Awwwwww...❤️" Erica shared the same video on her Instagram story and captioned it, "aww 🤗" - (sic)
Parth, Erica & Sahil Play Holi With Pooja
Not just Hina and Erica, Parth, Sahil and Pooja had a blast playing Holi. Parth and Sahil got Pooja on floor while applying colours on her. Pooja re-shared the video and captioned, "Tum log milo Mujhe holi ke din." - (sic)
Pooja Smeared With Colours!
Pooja shared a video in which Erica was seen teasing and applying colour on her. Pooja captioned the video, "Ericaaaa iska badla Faizal Lega ... @the_Parthsamthaan." (Parth plays Faizal in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2).
View this post on Instagram
Happy Holi 😍 Kasauti me Holi ka Dhamal 😄😄😄 @realhinakhan @iam_ejf @poojabanerjeee @shubhaavi @the_parthsamthaan #Komolika #prerna . . . . . . #hinakhan #hinaholics #hina # #yrkkh #akshara #kkk8 #hinakhanfans #realhinakhan #nikaa #realhinakhan #hklookbook #sherkhan #hina #bb11 #biggboss11 #hinaday #biggboss12 #bb12 #komolika #kasautiizindagiikay2 #kasautizindagiki2 #kasautiizindagiikay #kasautizindagiki #kzk #komolikafever #prernasharma #poojabanerjee #anurag #shubhavi
A post shared by LOVE HK ❤ (@worlds_of_hina) on Mar 20, 2019 at 12:41am PDT
View this post on Instagram
Ig story @the_parthsamthaan Happy to see them happy Love them all to the fullest #parthsamthaan #ericafernandez #shubhaavichoksey #poojabanerjee #sahilanand #aakanshashukla #hinakhan @the_parthsamthaan @iam_ejf @realhinakhan @shubhaavi @poojabanerjeee @sahilanandofficial @aakanshashukla0803
A post shared by Parthlove (@parthsamthaanlove11) on Mar 19, 2019 at 10:00am PDT
Most Read: Zee Cine Awards 2019: Ankita Lokhande, Radhika Madan, Dheeraj Dhoopar & Others Dazzle The Red Carpet