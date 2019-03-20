What COLD WAR! Hina Khan & Erica Fernandes Play Holi With Parth & Others On Kasautii Sets!

Erica & Hina Have Fun Playing Holi

Yes, Erica and Hina played Holi on the sets along with their co-actors and crew. The videos they shared on their Instagram stories are evidence that all is well between the actresses.

Erica & Hina’s Cute Teeka Moment

Hina shared the video in which she and Erica were seen applying just a teeka with the colour as Erica was still in her costume. Well, we must say that it was an ‘aww' moment between the actors!

The Cute Captions!

Hina shared the video and captioned it, "Though you wer in your continuity shooting outfit so could not attack you @iam_ejf but this teeka moment was Awwwwww...❤️" Erica shared the same video on her Instagram story and captioned it, "aww 🤗" - (sic)

Parth, Erica & Sahil Play Holi With Pooja

Not just Hina and Erica, Parth, Sahil and Pooja had a blast playing Holi. Parth and Sahil got Pooja on floor while applying colours on her. Pooja re-shared the video and captioned, "Tum log milo Mujhe holi ke din." - (sic)

Pooja Smeared With Colours!

Pooja shared a video in which Erica was seen teasing and applying colour on her. Pooja captioned the video, "Ericaaaa iska badla Faizal Lega ... @the_Parthsamthaan." (Parth plays Faizal in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2).