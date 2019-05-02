What’s Brewing Between Erica Fernandes-Parth Samthaan & Shaheer Sheikh-Sonarika Bhadoria?

Parth & Erica Wanted To Be In The Same BCL Team!

It seems like Parth and Erica wanted to play in the same team but Parth landed up in Kolkata Babu Moshayes and Erica in Bengaluru Warriors. Their bonding and closeness became even more evident when they played a match against each other.

Parth & Erica Support Each Other

The two while representing rival teams were rather seen supporting each other and encouraging each other to give their best. Their cute acts weren't missed by the spectators either, as the commentators gladly highlighted these moments between the two.

The Commentators Tease Erica & Parth

When Erica took to the pitch to bat, and Parth was fielding in front of her, the commentators mentioned in jest that he won't catch-out her, as they are close friends.

Erica Was Seen Dancing When Parth Hit Sixes!

Speaking about the duo, a source from the set informs, "Parth and Erica's team were playing against each other and when he was batting and hitting sixes, Erica was really happy and seen dancing instead of getting upset."

Shaheer & Sonarika’s Poetic Messages

On the other hand, Ishq Mein Marjawan actress Sonarika Bhadoria shared a picture of hers and Shaheer and captioned, "Bass yoon hi pyaar aa gaya inn par @shaheersheikh," while Shaheer wrote, "Yun mujhe tune jo yaad kiya Tu mujhe kuch aur apna sa laga."

What’s Brewing Between Shaheer & Sonarika?

Sonarika also shared Shaheer's post on her Instagram story with a blessing and heart emoticon. These poetic messages made fans wonder as to what's going on between them!