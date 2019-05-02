English
    What’s Brewing Between Erica Fernandes-Parth Samthaan & Shaheer Sheikh-Sonarika Bhadoria?

    Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh have been hitting the headlines for their relationship. It was said that the actors are dating, but the duo refuted reports and clarified that they never dated. Recently, there were reports that Erica unfollowed Shaheer on social media. Both the actors revealed that they have not been following each other! Also, there are reports of Erica getting close to Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-star Parth Samthaan. Although Erica has denied the reports, the dynamic two are seen creating waves at the Box Cricket league!

    Parth and Erica's support for each other on BCL field (even though they belong to different teams) and Shaheer and his Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali co-actress Sonarika Bhadoria poetic messages has made us wonder as to what's brewing between the couples! Read on to know more!

    Parth & Erica Wanted To Be In The Same BCL Team!

    It seems like Parth and Erica wanted to play in the same team but Parth landed up in Kolkata Babu Moshayes and Erica in Bengaluru Warriors. Their bonding and closeness became even more evident when they played a match against each other.

    Parth & Erica Support Each Other

    The two while representing rival teams were rather seen supporting each other and encouraging each other to give their best. Their cute acts weren't missed by the spectators either, as the commentators gladly highlighted these moments between the two.

    The Commentators Tease Erica & Parth

    When Erica took to the pitch to bat, and Parth was fielding in front of her, the commentators mentioned in jest that he won't catch-out her, as they are close friends.

    Erica Was Seen Dancing When Parth Hit Sixes!

    Speaking about the duo, a source from the set informs, "Parth and Erica's team were playing against each other and when he was batting and hitting sixes, Erica was really happy and seen dancing instead of getting upset."

    Shaheer & Sonarika’s Poetic Messages

    On the other hand, Ishq Mein Marjawan actress Sonarika Bhadoria shared a picture of hers and Shaheer and captioned, "Bass yoon hi pyaar aa gaya inn par @shaheersheikh," while Shaheer wrote, "Yun mujhe tune jo yaad kiya Tu mujhe kuch aur apna sa laga."

    What’s Brewing Between Shaheer & Sonarika?

    Sonarika also shared Shaheer's post on her Instagram story with a blessing and heart emoticon. These poetic messages made fans wonder as to what's going on between them!

