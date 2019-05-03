Throwback! When Akshara Aka Modern Komolika Met Original Komolika In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the popular shows on Star Plus. Hina Khan played the role of ideal bahu, Akshara, while Karan Mehra played Naitik, on the show. Hina and Karan quit the show and have moved on with other shows. While Hina bagged iconic villain character Komolika in the reboot of Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Karan is seen in new show Ek Bhram - Sarvagun Sampanna. Hina's modern Komolika role has impressed the viewers. It has to be recalled that the original Komolika was Urvashi Dholakia.

If you recall, years back, on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Urvashi as Komolika and Hina as Akshara had come together! The old video has internet and it is going viral on social media. Apparently, the video was shot during special integration episode. The integration also had Parvati aka Sakshi Tanwar from Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.





A couple of months ago, Hina and Urvashi had bumped into each other at a party. Urvashi had shared a picture and captioned it, "Jab We Met 😁💞 @realhinakhan .. it was so good to meet u 🤗 #pastmeetspresent #lifeisbeautiful #komolika #komolika2.0 😉 #goodtimes."

While many of them thought no one can replace Urvashi as Komolika as she had set a benchmark, Hina set her own benchmark with her style statements and Komo swags on the show. Hina will be seen for few more days on the show as she will take a big break from the show because of her prior commitments.

Hina will be making her debut in Cannes Film Festival, where her film Lines will be unveiled.

