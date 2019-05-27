When Divyanka Tripathi Was Linked Up With Karan Patel & Vivek Dahiya!

On Her Link-up With Karan Patel

When asked whether she was shocked as she was linked to Karan Patel, the actress said, "I don't pay attention to these things but it's strange that my fans want to see him with me. We're professionals who take our work very seriously."

‘We Don’t Share Any Such Vibes’

"Moreover, he's a married man now and we don't share any such vibes at all. It's funny how people want us to be together just because they love our on screen chemistry. Karan and I just laugh these things off."

On Her Link-up With Vivek Dahiya

She was also linked to Vivek Dahiya, who played the police (Abhishek) on the show. When asked whether such talks upsets her, she said, "There are group of haters who always try to malign my image. They question my character and make all kinds of false announcements. It hurts because they assume things and without any proof in hand."

Divyanka Says…

"There are always people making up stories and that really upsets me. I don't wish to curse anyone. I just feel bad when women especially try to sabotage the image of another woman."

How She Deals With Haters?

So, how does she calm down during such times? The actress revealed, "I look for good people around me and talk to them. These haters are too less in number when compared to the millions who support me. I look at all those beautiful people who always stand by me. I respect them and they equally respect me. So the love keeps me going."