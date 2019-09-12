English
    When Karan Mehra Said Hina Khan Gets HYPER At Times; Actress’s Statement Will SURPRISE You!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Karan Mehra and Hina Khan were a part of the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for about eight long years. The show recently completed 3000 episodes. Karan and Hina, who played the roles of Naitik and Akshara, were like pillars of the show.

    Hina and Karan didn't share a great equation off screen, but they didn't let this hinder their on-screen-chemistry. In an interview with DC way back in 2016, the actors revealed about their likes and dislikes and their off-screen equation.

    How Karan & Hina Broke The Ice For The First Time When They Met?

    How Karan & Hina Broke The Ice For The First Time When They Met?

    When asked how they broke the ice when they met for the first time on the sets of the show, Karan revealed to the leading daily that they met during a promo shoot for the show in Udaipur, in September 2008. They spoke briefly and shot for the scenes together. On the other hand, Hina said that Rajan Shahi introduced them in Udaipur for the first time and that's how they started talking.

    Karan & Hina Are NOT Best Friends

    Karan & Hina Are NOT Best Friends

    Although their on-screen chemistry was amazing and was praised by audiences, off screen, they were just cordial and not best friends. Karan said, "I go into my zone after I am done shooting my scenes. If the two of us are doing a scene together, I will talk to her but otherwise I withdraw into my shell."

    The Actors Are JUST Cordial Off Screen

    The Actors Are JUST Cordial Off Screen

    He further added, "I don't get personal with anybody on the sets. We are not like best friends chilling out together but we are cordial." Hina too said that they are not best of friends off screen.

    'Hina Does Get A Little Hyper At Times'

    ‘Hina Does Get A Little Hyper At Times’

    When asked what they like and dislike about each other, Karan said that Hina is very professional, a good actor and he is comfortable shooting with her. He added, "There is nothing to dislike as such. She does get a little hyper at times but then it never affects our work."

    'Karan Needs To Open Up A Little More'

    ‘Karan Needs To Open Up A Little More’

    Hina, on the other hand, said that she likes Karan's patience as nothing affects him. But she feels that he needs to open up a little more and needs to chill as he can be a little reserved at times.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 15:06 [IST]
