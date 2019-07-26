Here’s When Nach Baliye’s Anita Hassanandani & Rohit Reddy Planning To Have A Child

Anita Hassanandani Says…

Anita revealed that she and Rohit are not under any pressure to have a baby. She was quoted by Desimartini as saying, "Rohit and I never come under anybody's pressure. In fact, our parents are very chilled out and they always say that whenever we feel we are ready, we should go for it. The society is not going to take care of the child, so, we always knew that we won't let it affect us."

Anita & Rohit Plan To Have A Child By Next Year

Now that they are busy with the dance reality show, they want to wait before they go the family way. The actress further said, "We definitely plan to have a child by next year. We both are in a great place and want an addition to our family but it isn't something that we plan it and it'll happen. Everything takes time."

‘We Just Try To Find The Balance’

Regarding their relationship as a married couple, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress said, "It's not that every relationship is absolutely perfect. But when two people love each other, and they want to develop a stronger relationship, they make efforts. In our case, sometimes, he does it more and sometimes it's me. We just try to find the balance."

Secret Behind Their Strong Marriage

When asked about the secret behind their strong marriage, she told the entertainment portal, "The beautiful thing about our relationship is that we are best friends. I can talk to him about anything. He is so hot and good looking that there are days when I feel insecure and there are days when he feels jealous."

‘Both Of Us Give Each Other Enough Time & Space’

"But the beauty is that we comfort the other person and give assurance. Whenever we feel any kind of insecurity, we talk it out and sort things. With trust and honesty, you get the comfort of being yourself and honest. And both of us give each other enough time and space," Anita said.