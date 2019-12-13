Who Is Mardaani 2's Mystery Villain Vishal Jethwa?

Rani Mukerji's film Mardaani 2 has been creating a lot of buzz. Rani reprises the role of Shivani Shivaji Roy, who is on a hunt to nab a young criminal, who rapes and murders women in Kota. The makers managed to create secrecy around the actor who plays the main antagonist, which is apparently the promotional strategy that they followed for the first installment as well. The mystery villain of the film who plays the rapist-killer is none other than the television actor Vishal Jethwa.

This is Vishal Jethwa's first Bollywood outing and it is being said that the young talent has managed to surprise all with his performance. When asked about the villain and why he has been kept under wraps, Rani told IE that it might be the strategy that they (producers) have probably taken.

For those who are not aware of Vishal Jethwa, he is a Gujarati. In 2013, the actor made his acting debut with Bharat Ka Veer Putra: Maharana Pratap and went on to do another more shows like Sankatmochan Hanuman (as Bali), Peshwa Bajirao (as Nasir), Diya Aur Baati Hum (Chota Packet), Thapki Pyaar Ki (Prince Shekhawat), Ek Duje Ke Vaaste (young Shravan) and Chakradhari Ajaya Krishna (as Lord Krishna). He also won several awards for his roles, especially as a child artiste.

The 25-year-old is also active on social media. He has featured in TikTok videos with his friends Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur and others, and has also started a YouTube channel. But since the past few months, the actor has been keeping a low profile, perhaps adhering to the instructions by the makers!

Mardaani 2 hit the screens today (December 13). The film also stars another television actors Shruti Bhupa (Yeh Hai Mohabbatein) and Vikram Singh Chauhan, who is currently seen in Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka. Vikram told the leading daily, "Working in a Yash Raj film is a dream for any actor. It was so overwhelming to even step into the office. Shooting in the studios was completely surreal, to say the least. And while that took time to sink in, I had Rani ma'am as my co-star. I have most of my scenes with her and it was like a dream come true for me to work with her."

(Images Source: Twitter)

Also Read: Mardaani 2 Movie Review: Rani Mukerji And Vishal Jethwa's Engaging Thriller Exposes A Harsh Reality!