Here’s Why Benafsha Soonawalla STOPPED Sharing Bikini Pictures & No It’s Not Because Of Trolls!
Benafsha Soonawalla has been in news recently for supporting her alleged boyfriend Priyank Sharma (Priyank and Vikas had a huge fight at a five-star hotel). Also it has to be recalled that Benafsha has been sharing a few bikini pictures on social media. She was trolled for the same, but had also given back to the trollers. But of late, she stopped sharing the bikini pictures. Sharing a picture in which Ben was seen sporting a bikini, Ben revealed the reason why she stopped sharing bikini pictures. She revealed that since she lost 1000 followers last time when she posted, she stopped sharing them.
Benafsha Reveals Why She Stopped Sharing Bikini Pictures
Ben wrote, ""It's been a while since I posted a bikini picture. The last time I did that a 1000 of you unfollowed me. Talk about being progressive. But no that's cool that's cool cool cool (brooklyn99 reference) I'm not offended. But I did stop posting these for a while cause hey customer is king audience is boss and all that."
She Writes…
"Then I realised I'm here to talk to y'all, laugh with y'all, share, and most importantly be R E A L. And if I can't do that then what even is the point."
‘Morning Gyaan & Morning Motivation’
"Also I'm kinda blessed and lucky and thanks to my sexy momma for giving me this and also to my trainer @mr_fitspiration , why waste somebody's hardwork and somebody else's gorgeous genes. Morning gyaan AND morning motivation done, bye🧡."
Celebrities Support Ben
Celebrities like Niki Walia, Gazla and Natalie supported Benafsha. Check out their comments:
Niki_walia: Who ever unfollowed you are missing the point!😊
Nataliediluccio: ❤️🔥
Gazala24: HOTTTTTTTTTT 🔥
Most Read: Bigg Boss' Luv Tyagi REVEALS The FIRST LOOK Of His Album; Fans Are Super Excited!