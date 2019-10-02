Why Koena Mitra Refuses To Do Sex Comedies

Koena's Thoughts On The Film Industry

In recent times, a lot of people are highlighting the bad side of the industry. Suprisingly, Koena has a contrasting opinion. "The film industry is extremely kind and welcoming, and never stopped offering me work. I may not have taken something up because of creative disagreements or quality of work," she was quoted as saying.

On Taking Up Bigg Boss

When asked if Bigg Boss 13 was a second inning for her, she said, "First of all, that's not a plan as I will do it anyways. ‘Bigg Boss' will help me reach out to and connect with a wider audience, who may never go to a theatre to watch a film. I have worked with big banners, however, I have not had dignified or exciting offers in recent times."

On Not Doing Sex Comedies

Koena said that even though she gets a lot of offers to do sex comedies, she refrains from the same since she doesn't want to be mere eye candy or appear vulgar or indecent on the screen.

Meanwhile, Twitterati Roast Koena Mitra

In what comes across as a sad news for Koena Mitra fans, a few netizens have been roasting the actress on Twitter with particular reference to her plastic surgery. We simply wish people wouldn't stoop low!