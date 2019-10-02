Why Koena Mitra Refuses To Do Sex Comedies
Koena Mitra was the original 'Saki' girl. Just when we thought Bollywood had got yet another bindaas girl, she got mirred in controversies including the infamous plastic surgery misfire. Now, she is in the limelight, thanks to Bigg Boss 13. Before she went to the house, in an interview to Bombay Times, she spoke about why she hasn't been seen on the big screen much and more.
Koena's Thoughts On The Film Industry
In recent times, a lot of people are highlighting the bad side of the industry. Suprisingly, Koena has a contrasting opinion. "The film industry is extremely kind and welcoming, and never stopped offering me work. I may not have taken something up because of creative disagreements or quality of work," she was quoted as saying.
On Taking Up Bigg Boss
When asked if Bigg Boss 13 was a second inning for her, she said, "First of all, that's not a plan as I will do it anyways. ‘Bigg Boss' will help me reach out to and connect with a wider audience, who may never go to a theatre to watch a film. I have worked with big banners, however, I have not had dignified or exciting offers in recent times."
On Not Doing Sex Comedies
Koena said that even though she gets a lot of offers to do sex comedies, she refrains from the same since she doesn't want to be mere eye candy or appear vulgar or indecent on the screen.
Meanwhile, Twitterati Roast Koena Mitra
In what comes across as a sad news for Koena Mitra fans, a few netizens have been roasting the actress on Twitter with particular reference to her plastic surgery. We simply wish people wouldn't stoop low!