    Bigg Boss Season 13 Bigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Why Koena Mitra Refuses To Do S*x Comedies

      By
      |

      Koena Mitra was the original 'Saki' girl. Just when we thought Bollywood had got yet another bindaas girl, she got mirred in controversies including the infamous plastic surgery misfire. Now, she is in the limelight, thanks to Bigg Boss 13. Before she went to the house, in an interview to Bombay Times, she spoke about why she hasn't been seen on the big screen much and more.

      Koena's Thoughts On The Film Industry

      Koena's Thoughts On The Film Industry

      In recent times, a lot of people are highlighting the bad side of the industry. Suprisingly, Koena has a contrasting opinion. "The film industry is extremely kind and welcoming, and never stopped offering me work. I may not have taken something up because of creative disagreements or quality of work," she was quoted as saying.

      On Taking Up Bigg Boss

      On Taking Up Bigg Boss

      When asked if Bigg Boss 13 was a second inning for her, she said, "First of all, that's not a plan as I will do it anyways. ‘Bigg Boss' will help me reach out to and connect with a wider audience, who may never go to a theatre to watch a film. I have worked with big banners, however, I have not had dignified or exciting offers in recent times."

      On Not Doing Sex Comedies

      On Not Doing Sex Comedies

      Koena said that even though she gets a lot of offers to do sex comedies, she refrains from the same since she doesn't want to be mere eye candy or appear vulgar or indecent on the screen.

      Meanwhile, Twitterati Roast Koena Mitra

      Meanwhile, Twitterati Roast Koena Mitra

      In what comes across as a sad news for Koena Mitra fans, a few netizens have been roasting the actress on Twitter with particular reference to her plastic surgery. We simply wish people wouldn't stoop low!

      More KOENA MITRA News

      Read more about: koena mitra bigg boss 13
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue