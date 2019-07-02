English
    Will Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 Clash With Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13?

    Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the popular game shows on Sony TV. Considering the success of Season 10, the makers are coming up with the new season. Recently, the promo of the show was released which revealed the date of registration. In the promo, the host, Amitabh Bachchan was seen encouraging people to participate. The tagline of the show remains the same, which is, 'Koshish karne walon ki haar nahi hoti (The one who tries never fail)'.

    As per Pinkvilla report, Big B will soon start shooting and the show will go on air from August! A source was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "Amitabh Bachchan will begin shooting for the show from August 1. The contestants for the show are currently being locked."

    The source added, "Given that the channel will be launching another show before KBC, they are yet to fix the premiere date but mostly it will go on air in the third week of August (August 19). Final discussion on the same is ongoing though."

    It has to be recalled that the clash between Big B's KBC 10 and Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 12 was avoided, last year. Well, it has to be seen whether this year too, the makers will avert the clash!

