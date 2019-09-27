Will Disha Vakani & Sunil Grover Make Comeback To Their Shows-Taarak Mehta & The Kapil Sharma Show?

Disha Vakani and Sunil Grover are finest actors in the television industry. Both actors are known for their amazing comedy timings. While Disha is popular for her role of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Sunil is popular for his role of 'Gutthi' in Comedy Nights With Kapil. It has to be recalled that Disha has been missing from the small screen since 2017. She went on a maternity leave and hasn't returned to TMKOC yet. On the other hand, Sunil left Kapil's show after their ugly fight. Both the actors' fans have been eagerly waiting for their return since a long time.

Since a year, there have been reports of Disha's return to TMKOC and Sunil's return to TKSS. But nothing as such happened, which has left their fans disappointed. Recently, when there were speculations that Sunil might return to TKSS, he clarified that 'It's not happening'. He even called the rumours of his return to The Kapil Sharma Show, disturbing. The actor added that when there's something, he will reveal it himself.

Everytime Disha shared a picture from her show on social media, fans speculated her return. But again, nothing as such happened!

Of late, it was said that Disha is likely to return to the show during Navaratri. It was also said that the producers have signed a contract with her and renegotiated the deal.

But, the producer Asit Modi has something else to say! He told TOI, "We are right now shooting for the Gandhi Jayanti sequence in Ahmedabad and we have not thought about the Navratri sequence yet. I don't know where this news is coming from. I have no idea about it." This might disappoint her fans!

Well, we wonder, if Disha and Sunil will ever make their comeback on their shows? What do you think - hit the comment box to share your views.

Most Read: Bard Of Blood Review: Emraan Hashmi's Classy Performance & The Cliffhanger Will Leave You Impressed