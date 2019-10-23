Will Salman Khan Quit Bigg Boss Due To Its Negativity?

Salman Threatening To Leave Bigg Boss 13 Was Not A Scripted Move

As per a DC report, the Dabangg actor wanted to take a break from Bigg Boss and has often said the same, not just to the TV channel, but also to the media. Apparently, Salman taking off his coat and leaving the stage was a flash in the pan; the actor will be back! Also, this was not a scripted move.

Dabangg Actor Won’t Be Quitting Bigg Boss As Long As It Runs

Apparently, Salman will not be quitting the show as he is being paid a huge amount! It is also being said that although the actor doesn't like the negativity and the contestants when they take on him, Mr Khan won't quit the show as long as it runs.

‘Salman Is Being Paid A Bomb For The Show’

A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Salman is being paid a bomb for the show. Yes, he has had apprehensions for a while. He doesn't like the way the show gets negative. As a superstar, he also wants to control the proceedings and it is not very pleasant when contestants take him on. He even walked out a few years back when he had a spat with Swami Om. But he will not quit the show as long as it runs."

The Actor Gets Angry When He Clashes With Housemates

It has to be recalled that this is not the first time that Salman has walked out of the show. He did it in the previous season as well. The actor often gets angry when he clashes with the housemates. In the past, he had disagreements with Sapna Bhavnani, Imam Siddiqui, Gauhar Khan, Kushal Tandon, Siddharth Bharadwaj, Zubair Khan, Om Swami and Priyanka Jagga, but was back on the sets. We assume that this time too it will be the same.