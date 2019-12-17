Yeh Hai Chahatein New Promo: Abrar Qazi Aka Rudraksh's Look Reminds Us Of Kumkum Bhagya's Abhi

Abrar Qazi Plays The Role Of A Rockstar

In the promo, Sargun aka Dr Prisha Srinivasan, who plays a single mom, accidentally meets Abrar aka Rudraksh Khurana, who is as an 'arrogant' and 'egoistic' rockstar. The duo get into an argument over music. While Sargun hates Rudraksh to the core, her son idolises him. Will Sargun's son bring the duo closer?

Yeh Hai Chahatein To Premiere From December 19

Ekta kapoor shared the promo and captioned it, "Like all new love stories ....this too begins with two crazy unpredictable worlds colliding credit: @starplus... They say opposites attract! Really? #YeHaiChahatein, Starts 19th December, Mon-Fri, 10.30pm only on StarPlus and Hotstar.." - (sic)

Abrar's Look Reminds Us Of Kumkum Bhagya's Abhi

The hero's attitude was just like Abhishek Mehra aka Shabir Ahluwalia from Kumkum Bhagya. Not just us, even a few fans felt it somewhat resembled Kumkum Bhagya. A few users commented, "Looking like it's mixture of kumkum bhagya and yeh hai mohabbatein,""Another Kumkum Bhagya with a twist?"

Sargun Takes Inspiration From Nena Gupta

Meanwhile, Sargun told BT that for her character, she takes inspiration from veteran actress Neena Gupta. She said, Neena Gupta has always topped my list of favourite actors. I hardly miss watching any movies of her."

Sargun Adds...

"When I was told that I am going to portray a character of a strong, independent single mother whose world revolves around her son and family, the first name which came to mind in no time to seek inspiration was none other than Neena Gupta. Her life has been an inspiration to all."

Did you like the promo? Are you excited about the show? Hit the comment box to share your views.