Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Karan Patel Says Wife Ankita Bhargava Is Giving Him His Biggest Birthday Gift

Karan Patel, who turns 36 today (November 23), is keeping a low profile and won't be having a big bash on his birthday. The actor, who exited Yeh Hai Mohabbatein for Khatron Ke Khiladi, is back on the show. But soon, YHM will be going off air. Regarding his personal life, there has been a buzz that his wife Ankita Bhargava is pregnant. When asked as to what gift he would want from his wife, the actor told BollywoodLife that Ankita is giving him his biggest birthday gift ever.

Karan and Ankita have kept the news under wraps. The actor recently opened up about the same and told the entertainment portal, "I'm just waiting; it's all going to be so new. I'm waiting for everything to unfold as it has to."

When asked as to how is he prepping up for the same, the actor said, "You don't need to prep for these kinds of things; you learn it on the go."

We had revealed earlier that YHM will be going off air, this December. The show will be replaced by its spin-off Yeh Hai Chahatein. Regarding the same, Karan said, "Sadly, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is coming to an end this year. Nonetheless, when one good thing shuts, a better thing usually opens up."

Apparently, YHM will air its last episode on December 20 and Yeh Hai Chahatein will premiere from December 23.

Regarding his future plans, the actor said that he wishes to be a part of the big screen again. Karan said, "I'm looking forward to new things. I'm expecting a lot of film offers and I hope they work out and materialize, so that people could see me on the big screen."

Also Read: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein To Be Replaced By Yeh Hai Chahatein; Divyanka-Karan To Introduce Abrar-Sargun