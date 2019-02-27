Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Karan Patel Takes A Dig At Pakistan's Decision To Boycott Indian Films!

English
    Pulwama terror attack killed more than 40 CRPF jawans. Terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the attack. After 12 days of horrific attack, India striked back with a surgical strike. This was second strike by the Indian Government led by PM Narendra Modi after URI surgical strike. It was reported that the Indian Air Force dropped 1,000 kg bombs on Jaish bases across the LoC by multiple jets, including the IAF's Mirage 2000. It was also said that about 300 terrorists were killed in the Indian air strike.

    Netizens and celebrities praised Indian Air Force. But today (February 27, 2019), Pakistan attempted to violate Indian air space. IAF shot down Pakistani fighter aircraft, but one Indian pilot went missing in action. In the aftermath of the surgical strike, Pakistan Cinema Exhibitors Association announced a ban on telecast of Indian films in the country. Karan Patel took a dig at Pakistan's decision to boycott Indian films.

    Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Karan Patel Takes A Dig At Pakistans Decision To Boycott Indian Films!

    Karan Patel shared an article which said that Pakistan government will not release any film from India in the country as it has called for a ban on Indian content after the Indian Air Force destroyed a terror training camp in Balakot.

    The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor shared another article which stated Pakistan's Defence Minister explanation as to why they couldn't retaliate (they couldn't retaliate as it was dark) and wrote, "I wonder why didn't they think of calling Batman to help, or may be they did but Batman laughed it off thinking .... 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 aur in ch*tiyon ko kashmir chahiye 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣."

    Fans couldn't stop laughing and they found it as perfect reply; while a few other users found it rude.

    Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 17:57 [IST]
