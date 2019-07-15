Is Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Karan Patel Participating In Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 & Bigg Boss 13?

Is Karan Patel Participating In KKK 10 & Bigg Boss 13?

As per Spotboye report, Karan has apparently been finalised for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and would be travelling to Bulgaria along with other celebrity contestants on August 10. The possibility of him participating in Bigg Boss 13 is yet to be confirmed.

Will Karan Patel Quit Yeh Hai Mohabbatein?

So will Karan quit YHM? Well, the answer is no! Apparently, he had already spoken to Ekta Kapoor, who has given him permission to take a break from the show. Post Karan's return to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, the makers might introduce a memory loss track on the show when he returns!

Tejasswi Prakash Approached For Khatron Ke Khiladi?

There are also reports that Swaragini actress Tejasswi Prakash might have been approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi. It has to be recalled that Tejasswi is seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, which will be going off air soon. So there is a possibility of the actress' participation in KKK 10.

Ridhi Dogra In Bigg Boss 13!

Coming back to Colors' controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13, it is being said that Woh Apna Sa actress Ridhi Dogra has been approached. The actress is yet to confirm her participation.

Tinaa Dattaa & Rashami Desai Approached For BB 13!

Tinaa Dattaa and Rashami Desai, who were seen on Colors' popular show Uttaran, have been approached for the show. While Rashami refuted the reports, Tinaa chose not to respond.

Will Rashami Participate In BB 13?

Rashami was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "They did call me and also had a meeting but I don't feel I'll be able to do the show for my personal reasons. Although they want me to participate... so, let's see."

Neelam Kothari Might Participate In Bigg Boss 13!

As per Tellychakkar report, Neelam Kothari has also been offered Bigg Boss 13! It is also being said that the actress is quite interested in the offer and might sign on the dotted line. It has to be recalled that Neelam's husband Samir Soni was a part of Bigg Boss 4.