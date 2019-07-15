English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Is Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Karan Patel Participating In Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 & Bigg Boss 13?

    By
    |

    Colors' upcoming reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and Bigg Boss 13 have been hitting headlines these days. There are reports that many popular celebrities have been approached for the show. It was said that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel has been approached for both the shows and might quit Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Post these reports, we saw in previous episodes of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein that Karan's flight crashes.

    Is Karan Patel Participating In KKK 10 & Bigg Boss 13?

    As per Spotboye report, Karan has apparently been finalised for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and would be travelling to Bulgaria along with other celebrity contestants on August 10. The possibility of him participating in Bigg Boss 13 is yet to be confirmed.

    Will Karan Patel Quit Yeh Hai Mohabbatein?

    So will Karan quit YHM? Well, the answer is no! Apparently, he had already spoken to Ekta Kapoor, who has given him permission to take a break from the show. Post Karan's return to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, the makers might introduce a memory loss track on the show when he returns!

    Tejasswi Prakash Approached For Khatron Ke Khiladi?

    There are also reports that Swaragini actress Tejasswi Prakash might have been approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi. It has to be recalled that Tejasswi is seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, which will be going off air soon. So there is a possibility of the actress' participation in KKK 10.

    Ridhi Dogra In Bigg Boss 13!

    Coming back to Colors' controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13, it is being said that Woh Apna Sa actress Ridhi Dogra has been approached. The actress is yet to confirm her participation.

    Tinaa Dattaa & Rashami Desai Approached For BB 13!

    Tinaa Dattaa and Rashami Desai, who were seen on Colors' popular show Uttaran, have been approached for the show. While Rashami refuted the reports, Tinaa chose not to respond.

    Will Rashami Participate In BB 13?

    Rashami was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "They did call me and also had a meeting but I don't feel I'll be able to do the show for my personal reasons. Although they want me to participate... so, let's see."

    Neelam Kothari Might Participate In Bigg Boss 13!

    As per Tellychakkar report, Neelam Kothari has also been offered Bigg Boss 13! It is also being said that the actress is quite interested in the offer and might sign on the dotted line. It has to be recalled that Neelam's husband Samir Soni was a part of Bigg Boss 4.

    Most Read: Shaheer Sheikh's Brother Raies Sheikh Gets Married; Shaheer & Vin Rana Share Pictures!

    More KARAN PATEL News

    Story first published: Monday, July 15, 2019, 16:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 15, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue