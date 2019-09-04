Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Raj Singh Arora and Kitani Mohabbat Hai's Pooja Gor, who have been in a relationship for more than nine long years, are apparently going through a rough patch since the past few months. It is being said that the rumours of trouble started brewing up when the duo stopped posting pictures with each other on social media.

As per TOI report, the couple did try to work out things, but in vain! When Pooja was asked about the same, she rubbished the reports, while Raj refused to comment.

Pooja told the leading daily, "Every relationship goes through a rough time and fights are normal. That does not mean we are not together. We have decided to stop posting too many pictures of us on social media because anything in excess is not good."

She further added, "I have always been honest about my relationship and even now, if there is something wrong, nothing will stop me from talking about it. People should stop speculating. I do not have any plans of getting married even now because I feel there is still some time before I can take the plunge. I am too young and need to focus on my work."

But, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor said, "I have nothing to say about this."

On the work front, Pooja was seen on TV show Mann Ki Awaaz and in Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput's film Kedarnath. She is currently seen in the popular web show Shitty Ideas Trending (SIT). Apart from YHM, Raj was seen in Akshay Kumar's Gabbar Is Back.

Most Read: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Raj Singh Arora & Pooja Gor's Relationship In Trouble!