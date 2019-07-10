Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Sangram Singh Welcomes Baby Girl; Karan Patel, Aly & Others Congratulate Him!

Sangram Singh, who played the role of Ashok Khanna on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, got married to Gurkiran Kaur on December 26, 2017. It has to be recalled that Gurkiran is a VAT consultant from Norway. The actor's wedding was a grand affair. His co-actors Aly Goni and Krishna Mukherjee graced the wedding. Recently, Sangram and Gurkiran became proud parents to a baby girl. Sangram shared a cute picture and announced the good news.

Sangram wrote, "We are so happy to tell the world that we have been blessed with a healthy and angelic baby girl..both mother and daughter are doing absolutely fine and daddy is overwhelmed with this little bundle of life lasting happiness ❤️🙏🎉" The actor was showered with congratulatory wishes by his friends and fans.

Karan Patel congratulated the couple and wrote, "This is more of a pleasant shock than surprise veere ..... im sooo sooo soooo happy for you guys .... congratulations to you and bhabhi ..... and lots of love and blessings for the lil angel from CHACHU."

Aly commented, "😍😍😍😍😍😍" Krishna Mukherjee wrote, "Wooohhoooo congratulations sanggyyyyyyyysooo sooo happyyyyy god bless u all❤️❤️❤️🤗🤗🤗🤗" Shireen Mirza, Abhay Bhargava, Nivedita Basu, Kushal Kapoor and others wished the couple.

