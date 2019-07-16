English
    Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spin-off Gets SCRAPPED; This Show Might Replace Divyanka & Karan’s Show!

    By
    |

    Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has been hitting the headlines since a long time. There were reports that the show might go off air, owing to low TRPs and might be replaced by a new show, that will be a spin-off of the show named Yeh Hai Chahatein. It was said that the auditions were in full swing and the makers are hoping to finalise the cast by June and commence shooting next month itself. It was even said that many popular actors like Mrunal Jain, Rahul Sharma, among others have auditioned for the show. But nothing was confirmed from the makers.

    Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spin-off Gets Scrapped

    Recently it was said that the spin-off has been delayed indefinitely. But as per BollywoodLife report, the spin-off has been scrapped. Contrary to reports, a source was quoted as saying, "The show has not been put on the backburner. It has been altogether cancelled by the network and the production house."

    Why Yeh Hai Chahatein Got Scrapped?

    As per a Pinkvilla report, "Popular actors are not ready to play parents to an eight-year old. The project was to take off from June end-July first week but since no one was locked, the project has been put on the backburner.

    No Time Slot For A New Show!

    The report further said, "Moreover, the channel doesn't have a time slot to accommodate a new project anytime soon given all the major time slot has been taken."

    Balaji's New Show To Replace YHM!

    But it seems that Balaji Telefilms will come up with a new show that will be replacing Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, but it won't be a spin-off. A source said, "The new series is currently at the nascent stage. It will be a love drama."

