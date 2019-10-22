Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spin-off: Not Karan Wahi, But Abrar Qazi & Sargun Kaur To Play Leads!

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein spin-off, which is apparently titled 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' has been in the news since a long time. A few months ago, a report suggested that the spin-off has been scrapped. But now, speculations regarding the spin-off are yet again doing the rounds. Apparently, Karan Wahi was approached to play the male lead role. But as per a TOI report, not Karan, but Gathbandhan fame Abrar Qazi has been finalised to play the hero.

It is also being said that the makers of the show have zeroed in on Sargun Kaur, who was seen in the supernatural show Tantra, to play the female lead in the spin-off.

A source associated with the project was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "After considering several names, our search for the lead couple has ended with Abrar and Sargun. They are apt for the roles etched out for the central characters in the show." But, nothing regarding the spin-off or the cast has been officially confirmed yet.

Earlier, it was said that Yeh Hai Chahatein will replace Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which might go off air soon owing to low TRPs. It was also said that Mrunal Jain, Rahul Sharma and other popular actors have auditioned for the show.

But later, a BollywoodLife report suggested that the show was cancelled. It was said that the channel doesn't have a time slot to accommodate a new project, as all the major time slots have been taken. It was also said that Balaji Telefilms will come up with a new show that will replace Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, but it won't be a spin-off.

