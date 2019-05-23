Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spin-off Shooting To Begin From June; Mrunal Jain & Rahul Sharma Approached!

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is one of the popular shows on Star Plus which features Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel (as Ishita and Raman) in the lead roles. There have been reports of the show going off air since a long time owing to low ratings on the TRP chart (The show is doing well on online TRP chart). Although the makers introduced new characters and twists, the rating remained unchanged. It is being said that the show will go off air in June, paving way for its spin-off. But there has been no confirmation regarding the same.

Earlier, there were reports that the spin-off, Yeh Hai Chahatein will focus on the life of Raman and Ishita's grown-up daughter, Pihu (Ruhanika Dhawan). But now it is being said that the show will be more matured with the protagonist playing a father to a teenager.

A source was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "Auditions are in full swing to cast the leading pair for the show. While Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was a matured love story centered around a divorced man with a 7-8 years daughter and a woman who was infertile, Yeh Hai Chahatein will be slightly more matured with the protagonist playing a father to a teenager preferably in the age gap of 15-16 years old. Many actors have auditioned for the role including the likes of Mrunal Jain, Rahul Sharma, among others."

As per the report, the makers are hoping to finalise the leads and the supporting cast by June and commence shooting next month itself.

Meanwhile, Divyanka has started shooting for her new show, which is Ekta Kapoor's web series, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, which stars Rajeev Khandelwal in the lead role.

The actress shared a picture snapped with other chefs and wrote, "#ChefNitya posing with some #RealLifeChefs. They happened to be fond of me...but now I am a bigger fan of what they do after #ColddLassiAurChickenMasala! #ChefLove. #NotFromShow. #JustPosing. #FanClick #HashtagsJustToBeClear😜"

