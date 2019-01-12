Yeh Hai Mohabbatein SPOILER: Abhishek Verma To Re-enter The Show But Not As Adi; Here’s The Twist!

Abhishek Verma To Return To The Show As Yug!

According to India-forum report, Abhishek will be re-entering the show not as Adi or Roshini's grown-up boy, but as Yug! He will play the role of a salesman selling SIM cards and will be a lookalike of Adi.

YHM Latest Promo: Ishita Faints Seeing Adi aka Yug!

According to the latest promo, Ishita will be shocked to see Adi (she assumes him as Adi), while apparently, will be trying to escape from goons. She recalls the past how she killed Adi and faints on him.

Yug Is Very Filmy & Is Good At Everything!

Abhishek was quoted by India-forums as saying, "I am coming back as Yug, the character is a middle-class guy who stays with his chacha-chachi. He is very filmy, never takes things seriously and has very chilled out attitude. But he is very good at everything."

Why Abhishek Is Returning To The Show?

About the reason for his comeback, he said, "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is my family and when Sandeep sir called I directly said Yes. I am happy to be back in the show, I enjoy a lot working on the set of the show."

‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Is A Birthday Gift!’

He further added, "Actually, I so wanted to come back but when I heard the rumour about the show going off air I was very sad. But it's all fan blessing and prayers that I am back. Also, this is my birthday month and coming back to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is my birthday gift."