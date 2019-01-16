YHM Spoiler: Yug To Bring New Twists; Will Abhishek’s Entry Bring Show Back To TRP Chart?

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler: Ishita Wants To Inform Aliya About Yug

According to the latest spoiler, Ishita gets to know that Yug, who has saved her life, is Rohan's friend. She will decide to tell about Yug (lookalike of Adi) to Aliya and other family members.

Yug To Pretend To Be Adi With Memory Loss!

Meanwhile, Yug will get to know that he is the lookalike of Adi. He also learns that Raman has announced a huge amount to anyone who saves Ishita. In front of Bhalla family, he pretends to be Adi with memory loss, so that he can get into Bhalla business.

Fans Welcome Abhishek Verma

Meanwhile, fans are happy with Abhishek Verma's entry. Vineeta writes, "Welcome back rockstar ❤️❤️❤️ I'm soo happy." @mmansiggarg tweeted, "#WelcomeBack #AbhishekVerma as #Yug in #YehHaiMohabbatein. Very descent, sharifana looks 😂😂😂 and looking so cute here 😊." - (sic)

Fans Find Yug Funny!

@MiliDas51159878: Congratulations 🤗🤗🤗we all are very very very happy to see you back on yhm😍😍 welcome back Abhi bhaiya😘😘😘💝💝💝 - (sic)

xixgx_: Was hilarious the way u were looking at Ishimaa todayy😂😂 finally yhm gets its charm backkk🔥 - (sic)

Baishali6086 Writes…

"Bohot bohot acha laga sir ap phir se a gaye bohot jyada miss kiya apko yeh hai mohabatein humarey fav show ha sir humarey ghar mey sab apko bohot pasand kare ha sir 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏😊😊😊😊Thank YOU so much phir sey aney ke liye sir." - (sic)

Fans Waiting For Upcoming Episodes!

Mandybindra: Just a few days ago i was thinking about how incomplete this show felt without adiii .. and wala!! Adis back !!! Cant wait too see tomos episode!!! - (sic)

Princess_sk1: Crazy backup ab YHM dekhne Mai Maza ayega it's like something missing when u left YHM love u ❤️❤️ @i.m.abhishekk. - (sic)

Will Abhishek’s Re-entry Bring Show Back To The TRP Chart?

Well, with the above messages, one thing is sure that fans have been waiting for something unusual. Although bringing the dead back on show is a bizarre track, fans are happy with Abhishek Verma's re-entry. The way they welcomed and are seen waiting for the upcoming episodes, might turn the table for the show. The show might re-enter the TRP chart. What say guys? Hit the comment box to share your views.