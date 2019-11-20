Yeh Hai Mohabbatein To Be Replaced By Yeh Hai Chahatein; Divyanka-Karan To Introduce Abrar-Sargun

Divyanka-Karan To Introduce Abrar-Sargun

Recently, we had revealed that Gathbandhan fame Abrar Qazi and Tantra actress Sargun Kaur have been finalised to play the lead roles. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Parul Chahun will be seen playing a negative role. As per latest report, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actors Divyanka and Karan will be introducing Abrar and Sargun to the audiences as the former couple bid goodbye.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein To Be Replaced By Yeh Hai Chahatein

As per a Pinkvilla report, the story will be taken forward by the new cast. The new show might get 10.30 PM time-slot.

A source was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "The story of the show has been reworked multiple times. Earlier, the story was supposed to be based on a mature relationship shared by the father of a teenager. However, with no takers for it, the story has been tweaked to suit the current generation. However, the final plot hasn't been divulged as yet."

Karan Patel Says...

Karan confirmed the news to India-forums and said, "Yes, we have shot a promo with the female lead of Yeh Hai Chahatein but I can't reveal the details about the same."

Aly To Re-enter

It is being said that since the show is going off air this December, the makers are planning for a happy ending. Apparently, Aly Goni, who played the role of Romi Bhalla, will return to the show. The actor confirmed the same and said that they are sorting dates for the same.